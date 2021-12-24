Nora Fatehi challenged her fans to show some moves on ‘Dance Meri Rani’

Nora Fatehi challenged her fans to show some moves on ‘Dance Meri Rani’

Nora Fatehi throws a dance challenge to her millions of followers after her item number ‘Dancing Meri Rani” reached 35 million views on YouTube.

Turning to Instgaram, Nora challenged her fans to show some moves on ‘Dance Meri Rani’

Sharing her video, the belly dancer wrote, “Lets go! The dance challenge is officially on! The best videos will be posted on my main feed! Show me your moves. Tag me and #Dancewithnora #Dancemerirani.“

Read more: Nora Fatehi raises the temperature in new mermaid bold photo-shoot

The Bollywood dance sensation further said, “P.s ive already started seeing some OUTSTANDING videos.”

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

Nora’s hot Dance Meri Rani is released on December 21, sung by Guru Randhawa and Zahrah S Khan. It is directed by Bosco Leslie Martis, and the music is given by Tanishk Bagchi, and lyrics are penned by Rashmi Virag.