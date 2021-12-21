Nora Fatehi Turns Hotter Than Fire in Her Sizzling Music Video with Guru Randhawa

Web Desk BOL News

21st Dec, 2021. 04:48 pm
Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi Turns Hotter Than Fire in Her Sizzling Music Video with Guru Randhawa

Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa, who are dating each other, have released their new song together Dance Meri Rani. Nora Fatehi’s look as a mermaid is mesmerizing and the story of Dance Meri Rani revolves around a mermaid’s dream to dance like a normal girl. Randhawa, in the song, uses his superpowers and Nora starts dancing.

While Guru Randhawa looks dapper in the video, Nora Fatehi regally carries the afro-queen avatar. The song begins with Nora as a mermaid when Guru Randhawa spots her and immediately falls in love.

Dance Meri Rani is sung by Guru Randhawa and Zahrah S Khan. It is directed by Bosco Leslie Martis, and the music is given by Tanishk Bagchi and lyrics are penned by Rashmi Virag.

Guru Randhawa and Nora Fatehi also shared the song release update on their Instagram.

 

