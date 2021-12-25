Nora Fatehi’s Dance Video on “Dance Meri Rani” with Kapil Sharma sets internet ablaze

The new year of The Kapil Sharma Show will feature Bollywood actor and dance queen Nora Fatehi and Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa. The episode will air on Sony TV on 1st January, a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of the show has already been released. In the video, Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa can be seen dancing on their song Dance Meri Rani along with the cast of the show. Along with Kapil Sharma, Krushna Abhishek, Archana Puran Singh, Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek also be seen dancing.

Nora can be seen slaying with her sexy moves on the song. Kapil struggled to match Nora’s steps, Kapil Sharma leaves fans in splits with his own dancing style and by adding Punjabi tadka to it. Nora took to instagram and posted the video. She captioned, “We had so much fun today! Thank u guys”

Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa, who are dating each other, have released their new song together Dance Meri Rani. Nora Fatehi’s look as a mermaid is mesmerizing and the story of Dance Meri Rani revolves around a mermaid’s dream to dance like a normal girl. Randhawa, in the song, uses his superpowers and Nora starts dancing.

While Guru Randhawa looks dapper in the video, Nora Fatehi regally carries the afro-queen avatar. The song begins with Nora as a mermaid when Guru Randhawa spots her and immediately falls in love.