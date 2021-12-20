Nora Fatehi’s bold photo shoot in eye-catching red dress goes viral

Web Desk BOL News

20th Dec, 2021. 10:04 pm
Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi bold photo shoot in eye-catching red dress goes viral

Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi has amazing quality of serving red-carpet-ready fashion moments with her innumerable sartorial choices. Whether she is starring in a photoshoot or attending an event, her looks manage to attract fan’s attention no matter the occasion. Her latest pictures in a red gown are causing quite an uproar online and will surely impress you too.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

Norah took to Instagram on Sunday evening and posted several photos of herself in an off-the-shoulder gown, strutting confidently like the world is her runway. She captioned the post “And the dirt that they threw on my name, turned to soil and I grew up out it,”

