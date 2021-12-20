Nora Fatehi’s bold photo shoot in eye-catching red dress goes viral
Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi has amazing quality of serving red-carpet-ready fashion moments with her innumerable sartorial choices. Whether she is starring in a photoshoot or attending an event, her looks manage to attract fan’s attention no matter the occasion. Her latest pictures in a red gown are causing quite an uproar online and will surely impress you too.
View this post on Instagram
Norah took to Instagram on Sunday evening and posted several photos of herself in an off-the-shoulder gown, strutting confidently like the world is her runway. She captioned the post “And the dirt that they threw on my name, turned to soil and I grew up out it,”
Read More
Khushi Kapoor sizzles in crop top, plaid skirt in sun kissed PICS
Janhvi Kapoor's younger sister Khushi Kapoor always manages to steal the show...
Look out - Here Comes the Spider-Man
If the best time to read about Spider-Man is just before the...
Ghostbusters: Afterlife brings back ghost, fan and saviors!
With newer cast members, Ghostbusters: Afterlife breathes life in a franchise ‘that...
Moola Chotok - The iconic dreamland
Moola Chotok is a paradise hidden in Khuzdar, Balochistan. Although most of...