TOP 5 Dance Videos of Hareem Shah in 2021

Hareem Shah, known by her stage name Drama Queen, is a Pakistani social media personality, active on TikTok. On 28 June 2021, she confirmed her marriage to Pakistan People’s Party leader but kept details about her husband under wraps.

Hareem Shah, the controversial social media sensation who gained recognition from TikTok, has definitely mastered the art to remain in the headlines.

Lets have a look at Top 5 Dance Videos of Hareem Shah in 2021

Her engagement and marriage went viral when she shared photos of herself in a wedding dress on Instagram.

She had also shared photos of the wedding dress and bridal make-up on June 23 but did not caption the photos.

Later, the TikToker had updated her admirers with dazzling views of Turkey as she went to enjoy her honeymoon period there.

She had been sharing multiple videos while shopping on her Instagram handle to keep her fans glued to her feed.

Note that Hareem gained popularity when her videos with prominent politicians, religious figures and celebrities went viral.

After gaining fame from TikTok, Shah also showed the essence of acting in a web series inspired by her life while she also appeared in various commercials.