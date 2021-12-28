VIRAL VIDEO: Sana Fakhar’s sizzling dance performance on Madhuri Dixit’s song go viral
Sana Fakhar’s latest dance video has set the internet on fire. In the latest video Sana can be seen dancing in the garden area of some majestic house feature actress Sana as she grooves to one of Madhuri Dixit’s famous item number ‘Ghagra’from Bollywood film ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’.
The adorable dancing abilities of Sana Fakhar have been entertaining to see. Wearing a track suit, the beautiful actress confidently grooves to the rhythm of the fun song with her dance partner.
Apparently the video is from the dance practice seesion for Areeba Habib’s wedding. Earlier Areeba had announced to tie the knot with Saadain Imran Sheikh at the beginning of 2022.
