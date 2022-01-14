Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
15th Jan, 2022. 12:04 am

Ananya Panday Sets Temperature Soaring in Swimsuit Photos

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday sets temperature soaring in swimsuit

With her breathtaking photographs, Ananya Panday, who made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year 2, has made many hearts skip a beat. With her sartorial selections, the star kid has wowed the fashion police. Ananya shared a series of photos from her recent photoshoot on social media on Friday (January 14). The photos quickly went viral on the internet, as is customary.

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress looked stunning in a swimsuit for her photo shoot. While striking a stance for the camera, she exuded confidence. The diva kept her tresses open and wore her blue swimwear with a shimmering jacket. She completed her ensemble with a neckpiece, earrings, and a ring bracelet.

Ananya wrote in the caption of her photo, “Teri lehron mein aakar aakar aakar aakar aakar aakar aise hum bahe hum bahe hum bahe hum bahe hum ba hain le doobi ja rahi… Gehraiyaan humein (available on Amazon Prime on February 11th).” She not only made waves with her sensual avatar, but she also used her new position to promote her much-anticipated flick.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya’s BFF, commented on the post. “Anneee,” she wrote beside love-struck emojis.

The Khaali Peeli actress snatched the spotlight earlier this week with her stunning swimsuit photos. Huma Qureshi and Bhumi Pednekar were among the celebrities who commented on her post. Suhana Khan, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter and Ananya’s best friend, couldn’t help but write ‘wow.’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

Ananya Panday’s next film will be Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan, which will be released on February 11, 2022. In the slice-of-life drama, she will appear alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

