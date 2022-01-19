Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

19th Jan, 2022. 06:39 pm

Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor set the internet on fire in latest photoshoot

Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor, the most adored showbiz couple, turn up the heat on the internet with their latest sizzling photoshoot. The adorable couple recently appeared in a photoshoot looked beautiful together and drove their fans crazy with their new looks.

Turning to Instagram, the Mere Pas Tum Ho star shared a series of pictures with her hubby from their photoshoot, which was ablaze with some sizzling clicks. Ayeza and Danish had a photoshoot while showcasing a vintage car, and fans are gushing over their latest snaps.

Have a look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

