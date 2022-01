BOL Media Group has released the much-anticipated Pakistan Super League (PSL) anthem for the tournament’s seventh edition across the country on Tuesday.

PSL Anthem Khel Ka Junoon is sung by famous singer Zaid Khan.

Here You can WATCH PSL 7 Anthem

The initial reactions of the Fans have already started pouring in and it looks fans are loving the PSL 7 anthem realsed by BOL Media Group.