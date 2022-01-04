Ertugrul actress Hande Soral aka Ilbilge Hatun flaunts her baby bump

Turkish actress Hande Soral Demirci aka Ilbilge Hatun, who rose to prominence for her role in the popular Turkish series Dirilis: Ertugrul is expecting her first child with her husband İsmail Demirci.

Taking to Instagram, Soral announced the good news of her pregnancy with a picture of herself flaunting her baby bump in a pink bodycon sweater.

“Baby Demirci is halfway through“, she captioned her post.

Have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hande Soral Demirci (@handesoral)