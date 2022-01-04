Ertugrul actress Hande Soral aka Ilbilge Hatun flaunts her baby bump

Web Desk BOL News

05th Jan, 2022. 12:43 am
Ertugrul actress Hande Soral aka Ilbilge Hatun flaunts her baby bump

Ertugrul actress Hande Soral aka Ilbilge Hatun flaunts her baby bump

Turkish actress Hande Soral Demirci aka Ilbilge Hatun, who rose to prominence for her role in the popular Turkish series Dirilis: Ertugrul is expecting her first child with her husband İsmail Demirci.

Taking to Instagram, Soral announced the good news of her pregnancy with a picture of herself flaunting her baby bump in a pink bodycon sweater.

“Baby Demirci is halfway through, she captioned her post.

Have a look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hande Soral Demirci (@handesoral)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hande Soral Demirci (@handesoral)

Read More

18 seconds ago
Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle Are Engaged, Sources

According to a source, the couple has been dating since 2018. "Kim...
26 mins ago
In picture: Esra Bilgic's beautiful smile will make your day

Popular Turkish actress Esra Bilgic, who played the role of Halima Sultan...
26 mins ago
Priyanka Chopra leaves Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif to become most followed Bollywood celebrity on Instagram

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the most well-known actresses in the...
36 mins ago
Lily Collins opens up about her wedding and honeymoon with Charlie McDowell on Ellen

On Ellen, Lily Collins discusses her wedding and honeymoon with husband Charles...
44 mins ago
Gal Gadot Teases Her Upcoming Movie Cleopatra

Gal Gadot is excited for her role as Cleopatra to be seen...
47 mins ago
Sundal Khattak dancing video goes viral on social media

TikTok star Sundal Khattak, who rose to prominence on social media with...