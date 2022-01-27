Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

27th Jan, 2022. 07:06 pm

Feroze Khan receives backlash over his rap debut

Pakistani actor Feroze Khan is winning the hearts of his fans with his outstanding acting in his ongoing drama Aye Musht e Khaak, along with his co-actor Sana Javed. Apart from acting, the 31-year-old was also seen engaged in other activities like boxing and gymming. Recently, the heart-robbed actor shared his other “cooler” side as a rapper!

As soon as he dropped some “hard rap” on social media, netizens took to the comments to troll the actor for his unusual career choice.

Keyboard warriors trolled the Khuda Aur Muhabbat actor for his rap debut. Have a look at the comments below:

