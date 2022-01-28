Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

28th Jan, 2022. 09:45 pm

Designer Hamza Malik is not happy with Atif Aslam for crediting his wife as his ‘stylist’ for PSL 7 anthem

Atif Aslam wins the hearts of netizens with his Pakistan Super League (PSL) 7 anthem, “Agay Dekh”. It also features Aima Baig. Aside from the song, the Dil Diyan Gallan singer steals the show with his distinct style, which he attributes to his wife, Sara Bharwana. But the designer, Hamza Malik, is not happy with the singer for referring to his wife as his stylist” for the PSL 7 anthem.

Read more: PSL 2022: PSL 7 Anthem “Agay Dekh” Featuring Atif Aslam and Aima Baig is OUT NOW

Earlier, he took to Instagram and shared his captivating pictures with a caption that read, “I knew my wife’s sense of style was a class apart when she chose to marry me. Styled by my beautiful wife Thank you Sara.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Atif Aslam (@atifaslam)

Meanwhile, the designer, Hamza Malik, responded to Atif’s caption and shared a story that read:

Check out the PSL 7 anthem here:

