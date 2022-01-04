In picture: Esra Bilgic’s beautiful smile will make your day

Popular Turkish actress Esra Bilgic, who played the role of Halima Sultan in the famous Turkish series Dirilis: Ertugrul, has posted a beautiful photo on social medai.

After ruling the Turkish entertainment industry, Esra has been winning the hearts of the Pakistani media. She has collaborated on multiple Pakistani fashions and advertisements projects.

Read more: Esra Bilgic shares BTS video from the sets of ‘Kanunsuz Topraklar’

Turning to Instgaram, the diva posted an adorable picture of herself, donning an all-black outfit with a big smile. Fans are fawning over her stunning photo, and they can’t help but fill the comment section with praise.

Have a look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Esra Bilgiç (@esbilgic)

