Web Desk BOL News

21st Jan, 2022. 07:07 pm

Kanwal Aftab looks like a Disney Princess at her wedding reception

Kanwal Aftab and Chaudhary Zulqarnain, the popular TikTok stars of Pakistan, tied the knot last year in a Nikah ceremony. Recently, the love birds headed into their Rukhsati and Valima ceremonies. Their dreamy wedding reception happened last night after a luxurious Rukhsati and spectacular Mayuna and Mehendi events.

The bride looked stunning in her magnificent princess gown, while the groom looked dashing in a black tuxedo suit.

Check out their dreamy reception pictures:

 

This couple is a vision to behold in these beautiful pictures. Kanwal looked like a Disney princess at her reception, and her groom, Zulqarnain, turned out to be her prince!

The newlyweds look like a sight for sore eyes at their reception, giving us major Disney couple goals glowing in marital bliss, and the wedding photos are winning the hearts of their fans on social media.

Kanwal Aftab is a TikToker from Pakistan. With over 11.6 million followers on TikTok, the TikTok influencer is the most followed after Jannat Mirza. She is a TikToker, a Vlogger, and an anchorperson in addition to being a TikToker.

 

On the other hand, Zulqarnain is just as popular as Kanwal, with over 11 million followers. Fans adore their duet videos on TikTok, and their videos have earned them a lot of celebrity. The couple may now be seen working together and modelling for a variety of brands.

