Kim Kardashian Deletes Bikini Photos as Fans Accuse Her Of Photoshop

Kim Kardashian deleted a photo of her in a bikini from her Instagram account after several of her followers noticed that it appeared to be Photoshopped.

The Skims creator showcases a new bikini in the photo, but instead of focusing on the trend, her leg appeared distorted and exhibited a curvature behind her knee.

As soon as Kardashian noticed the error, she deleted it and re-uploaded a new version of the series without it.

One admirer inquired, “Kim, what happened to your leg?” while another intimated, “Kim, Kim, Kim…?” I’m not sure what’s wrong with your right leg.

‘I can’t believe #KimK can delete one of her many pics of many on a post,’ one Twitter user wrote in astonishment at Kardashian’s Instagram access. Because it was Photoshopped incorrectly What happened to that picture? That kind of authority intrigues me.

It’s possible that KKW Beauty’s 41-year-old founder hasn’t publicly acknowledged the Photoshop charges because she was too busy dispelling the existence of a second Ray J sex tape.

Despite Kanye West, the estranged husband of the former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star, claiming in an interview on Monday that he had prevented the leak of the alleged video, a spokesperson for Kardashian has confirmed that there was a computer containing some kind of video, but none of it was explicit.

“The original video and any unseen material were expected to be on the computer and hard drive that was collected.” Nothing sexual remained after screening, merely video from the flight to Mexico and video from a club and restaurant while on the same vacation,” said the statement.

As long as Kim believes there is no new second tape, she will not change her mind.

According to a source who spoke to the New York Daily News, Kim Kardashian was “really grateful” to West, 44, for rescuing the video from Ray J, 41.