Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

09th Jan, 2022. 08:19 pm

Miley Cyrus wishes Noah Cyrus on her 22nd birthday

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus wishes Noah Cyrus on her 22nd birthday

Miley Cyrus wished Noah Cyrus a happy birthday as she became a year older. She also used social media to offer some never-before-seen vintage photos and videos.

On her sister Noah’s 22nd birthday, the Wrecking Ball singer took to Instagram to wish her a happy birthday and showered her with love in a series of birthday tributes.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus)

“It’s my baby sisters birthday Noah Cyrus #22 (this legend has the same bday as Bowie & Elvis obvi),” Miley wrote, captioning a slew of shots of the pair, including one of them making kissy faces.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus)

Miley shared a trio of flashback photos of the two from their Hannah Montana days, when Noah guest-starred in a handful of episodes over the hit Disney Channel show’s four seasons.

The Lonely singer also dropped a comment in the post: “I love u above and beyond my sister.”

As a birthday homage, Miley also uploaded a series of films featuring her younger sister over the years.

She captioned the clips: “Happy birthday to the queen of my universe Noah Cyrus coolest girl in the whole wide world #22 #BFF.”

Read More

48 mins ago
Vidya Balan as Manjulika in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2? director reveals

Anees Bazmee, the director of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, has revealed whether or...
1 hour ago
Is Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal Aly splitting?

On social media, rumors about famous couple Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza...
1 hour ago
Ertugrul star Burcu Kirati’s latest bold video heats up the internet

Burcu Kiratli, best known for her role as Gökçe Hatun in the...
1 hour ago
When Farhan Akhtar and her girlfriend will tie the knot?

Since Shibani Dandekar got Farhan Khan’s name tattooed on her neck, fans...
1 hour ago
What Jacqueline Fernandez has to say about her leaked picture?

Jacqueline Fernandez pleaded privacy from the media after yet another photo of...
1 hour ago
Soha Ali Khan remembers working with her mother as "terrifying."

Soha Ali Khan has described her time working with her mother, legendary...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Pooja Hegde
10 mins ago
Throwback when Pooja Hegde looked breathtaking in a vibrant lehenga

Pooja Hegde keeps up with the times and has upgraded her fashion game...
11 mins ago
iPhone 14, AirPods Pro 2, AR/VR headset and other gadgets Apple may launch in 2022

This year, Apple is expected to release a number of new goods....
Feature: Cubans step up precautions amid rising daily COVID-19 cases
17 mins ago
Feature: Cubans step up precautions amid rising daily COVID-19 cases

HAVANA, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- Landlady Barbara Perez has temporarily removed the...
Dia Mirza
25 mins ago
Dia Mirza and stepdaughter Samaira dances on Bananza in Pyjamas

Dia Mirza and her stepdaughter Samaira Rekhi danced together in similar clothes...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600