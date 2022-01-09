Miley Cyrus wishes Noah Cyrus on her 22nd birthday

Miley Cyrus wished Noah Cyrus a happy birthday as she became a year older. She also used social media to offer some never-before-seen vintage photos and videos.

On her sister Noah’s 22nd birthday, the Wrecking Ball singer took to Instagram to wish her a happy birthday and showered her with love in a series of birthday tributes.

“It’s my baby sisters birthday Noah Cyrus #22 (this legend has the same bday as Bowie & Elvis obvi),” Miley wrote, captioning a slew of shots of the pair, including one of them making kissy faces.

Miley shared a trio of flashback photos of the two from their Hannah Montana days, when Noah guest-starred in a handful of episodes over the hit Disney Channel show’s four seasons.

The Lonely singer also dropped a comment in the post: “I love u above and beyond my sister.”

As a birthday homage, Miley also uploaded a series of films featuring her younger sister over the years.

She captioned the clips: “Happy birthday to the queen of my universe Noah Cyrus coolest girl in the whole wide world #22 #BFF.”