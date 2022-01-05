Parizaad Is Taking over Twitter Trends for all the right reasons

Parizaad, the blockbuster drama, has received widespread acclaim both in India and across the border. The music, plot, and acting abilities are all flawless, and many people on Twitter and other social media platforms have praised it. Ahmed Ali Akbar’s flawless performance has captivated the hearts of millions. Since the premiere of the drama, his titular character has been generating headlines.

The successful drama continues to captivate spectators, and star actor Ahmed Ali Akbar has received a lot of positive feedback. This time, though, admiration for the ‘Ehd e Wafa’ actor came from more than simply his followers. He was able to amaze a number of celebs, who turned to social media to compliment him on his “amazing performance.”

People all over the world are praising Akbar’s acting abilities as well as the plot. On Twitter, the hashtag #parizaad is trending, and fans are gushing over the drama.

The recently aired episode of the serial took a fantastic turn of events, and the public can’t stop talking about it on social media sites.

Feeling #Parizaad After Helping My Poor Friend by Giving him A Pen😎 #Parizaad pic.twitter.com/yT30Gw3eIi — Mike Foxtrot (@Rjwaseem07) January 5, 2022

It's just not a drama story that written by a writer,we got some true factors of our society..! #Parizaad pic.twitter.com/4NenWHy7Bs — Shahbaz nazeer (@Kingoffalcons99) January 5, 2022

when was the last time, I watched such a powerful scene between 2 men who are strong, powerful yet so sensitive but alone. Both of them don't hv families, hv nothing to lose but always here protect each other. Those emotions,tears and hugss..what a heart thouching scene#Parizaad pic.twitter.com/6Of4eH0JJf — Amber Javed Malik (@AmberJavedMalik) January 4, 2022

Now available in snack and recipe pack certified by Parizaad 😂#Parizaad pic.twitter.com/6pGpfkKe3i — 𝘼 𝙣 𝙤 ن 𝙮 𝙢 𝙤 𝙪 𝙨 (@kashi_hun_yaar) January 4, 2022