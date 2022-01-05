Parizaad Is Taking over Twitter Trends for all the right reasons

06th Jan, 2022. 01:00 am
Parizaad

Parizaad, the blockbuster drama, has received widespread acclaim both in India and across the border. The music, plot, and acting abilities are all flawless, and many people on Twitter and other social media platforms have praised it. Ahmed Ali Akbar’s flawless performance has captivated the hearts of millions. Since the premiere of the drama, his titular character has been generating headlines.

The successful drama continues to captivate spectators, and star actor Ahmed Ali Akbar has received a lot of positive feedback. This time, though, admiration for the ‘Ehd e Wafa’ actor came from more than simply his followers. He was able to amaze a number of celebs, who turned to social media to compliment him on his “amazing performance.”

People all over the world are praising Akbar’s acting abilities as well as the plot. On Twitter, the hashtag #parizaad is trending, and fans are gushing over the drama.

The recently aired episode of the serial took a fantastic turn of events, and the public can’t stop talking about it on social media sites.

 

 

