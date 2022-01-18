Parizaad to get additional episode, finale to be screened in cinemas on January 28

Fans of Parizaad, it appears that the screenwriters have sensed your sadness at the drama’s impending end since they’ve chosen to add another episode to the show, allowing you an extra week to say your goodbyes to Parizaad. As a result, the film’s theatrical release and television broadcast have been put back a week, to January 28 and February 1, respectively.

“There has been a one-episode increase; there were meant to be 28 episodes, but now there are 29. The last episode will show on February 1 instead of January 25, and the cinema release has been pushed back a week – it will be released in theatres on Friday, January 28, four days before the TV premiere.

“There is no such explanation [for the date change]. The dates have been pushed back because they chose to add an extra episode “He stated that the episode that was going to be the final is now the second-to-last, and that the air dates have been adjusted to accommodate the finale.

Parizaad is directed by Shehzad Kashmiri and is based on Hashim Nadeem’s novel. It follows a dark-skinned main character — played by the talented Ahmed Ali Akbar — who has a pure heart and is gifted but is often ignored and treated unfairly by those around him. The play tells an intriguing and unusual storey about Parizaad’s hardships as he navigates life.

Syed Muhammad Ahmed, Urwa Hocane, Saboor Aly, Ushna Shah, Yumna Zaidi, Mashal Khan, Tipu Shah, Kiran Tabeer, Leyla Zuberi, Madiha Rizvi, and Malik Hamid Raza are among the cast members.

It appears that it has become a popular drama not only in Pakistan, but also across borders, as Indian designer Manish Malhotra used the instrumental version of Parizaad’s OST for his clothes campaign in November 2021.

The Parizaad home was also put up for sale recently for Rs600 million. It’s a vast and opulent farmhouse in Islamabad’s Gulberg Greens neighbourhood. There are 14 bedrooms and numerous lounges on the 6,000-square-foot property.