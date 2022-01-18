Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

18th Jan, 2022. 09:48 pm

Parizaad to get additional episode, finale to be screened in cinemas on January 28

Parizaad

Fans of Parizaad, it appears that the screenwriters have sensed your sadness at the drama’s impending end since they’ve chosen to add another episode to the show, allowing you an extra week to say your goodbyes to Parizaad. As a result, the film’s theatrical release and television broadcast have been put back a week, to January 28 and February 1, respectively.

“There has been a one-episode increase; there were meant to be 28 episodes, but now there are 29. The last episode will show on February 1 instead of January 25, and the cinema release has been pushed back a week – it will be released in theatres on Friday, January 28, four days before the TV premiere.

“There is no such explanation [for the date change]. The dates have been pushed back because they chose to add an extra episode “He stated that the episode that was going to be the final is now the second-to-last, and that the air dates have been adjusted to accommodate the finale.

Parizaad is directed by Shehzad Kashmiri and is based on Hashim Nadeem’s novel. It follows a dark-skinned main character — played by the talented Ahmed Ali Akbar — who has a pure heart and is gifted but is often ignored and treated unfairly by those around him. The play tells an intriguing and unusual storey about Parizaad’s hardships as he navigates life.

Syed Muhammad Ahmed, Urwa Hocane, Saboor Aly, Ushna Shah, Yumna Zaidi, Mashal Khan, Tipu Shah, Kiran Tabeer, Leyla Zuberi, Madiha Rizvi, and Malik Hamid Raza are among the cast members.

It appears that it has become a popular drama not only in Pakistan, but also across borders, as Indian designer Manish Malhotra used the instrumental version of Parizaad’s OST for his clothes campaign in November 2021.

The Parizaad home was also put up for sale recently for Rs600 million. It’s a vast and opulent farmhouse in Islamabad’s Gulberg Greens neighbourhood. There are 14 bedrooms and numerous lounges on the 6,000-square-foot property.

 

Read More

20 mins ago
From Hareem Shah to Saba Qamar SWIMMING Videos that ROCKED the Internet

Throwback to when TikToker Hareem Shah‘s swimming video went viral, She had...
32 mins ago
Meghan Markle files a complaint against BBC journalist

Meghan Markle has complained to the BBC about how Amol Rajan covered...
48 mins ago
Sajal Aly appreciates all the love and sweet birthday wishes

Sajal Aly, star of Pakistan's showbiz industry, turned 28 yesterday and celebrated...
54 mins ago
Ali Safina promoted his new drama Aitebar on his Instagram

In his new drama Aitebar, Ali Safina ditches his affable image from...
1 hour ago
BTS's Jimin becomes the most-streamed Korean in the Arab world

Jimin, a member of BTS, has become the Arab world's first most-streamed...
1 hour ago
Adnan Siddiqui and Humayun Saeed had a friendly banter on Instagram

Adnan Siddiqui has entered the world of memes, and he's getting very...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Bella Hadid
5 mins ago
Bella Hadid reminises on her late grandfather in a childhood photo

Bella Hadid, the supermodel, paid tribute to her late Palestinian grandmother Khairia...
Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez shares lovely photos
11 mins ago
Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez shares lovely photos

Georgina Rodriguez, girlfriend of Cristiano Ronaldo, who is expecting twins, treated her...
A fan caught Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson spotted together
15 mins ago
Pete Davidson on security increase amid Kanye West “Eazy” Diss: Reports

It is reported that Davidson isn't worried about the rapper, but the...
cryptocurrency
17 mins ago
FIA asks PTA to prohibit all cryptocurrency sites

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has decided to approach the Pakistan Telecommunication...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600