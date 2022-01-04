Priyanka Chopra leaves Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif to become most followed Bollywood celebrity on Instagram

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the most well-known actresses in the world. Chopra entered the Bollywood industry after winning the Miss World title in 2000, and she has gone a long way since then. Priyanka Chopra has astonished fans with her acting prowess, from appearing in Hindi films to landing jobs in Hollywood. As the year 2022 began, she added another title to her collection. Are you curious about the title?

Priyanka Chopra has surpassed Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, and other Bollywood stars to become the most followed Bollywood celebrity on Instagram. Priyanka has a whopping fan following of 72.4 million on Instagram, making her the reigning Bollywood beauty.

Take a look at the following:

Shradhha Kapoor, the Baaghi actress, has 68.5 million Instagram followers, second only to Priyanka Chopra. Deepika Padukone, who has 63.4 million followers, is in third position. Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, meanwhile, have 60.4 million and 55.9 million internet followers, respectively. When it comes to male stars, Akshay Kumar is the most popular, with 58.3 million followers. However, that is a fraction of what Priyanka Chopra Jonas earns.