Web Desk BOL News

10th Jan, 2022. 06:58 pm

Sonam Kapoor kisses Anand Ahuja in recent Photos

Sonam Kapoor shared a photo with her businessman-husband Anand Ahuja on Monday. Sonam was seen kissing Anand on the cheek in the photo.

“Obsessed with you Anand Ahuja,” Sonam captioned the shot. Sonam kissed Anand on the cheek in the photo as she held him close to her.

Anand and Sonam had already shared a number of photos from their New Year’s celebration. “Happy new year to the love of my life,” she wrote beside the photographs. He’s not only #everydayphenomenal; he’s also #everyyearphenomenal, and the person I’d like to spend each new year with. In the year 2022, I wish you all good health, happiness, and fulfilment.”

Anand also took to Instagram to post photos from the event and their pyjama party. “Travel limitations made seeing relatives difficult for all of us in 2020 and 2021,” he captioned the photo. In 2022, I most wish for and anticipate making up for lost time by spending more time with family and friends. Wishing everyone a prosperous, loving, and joyful new year. CC @ase msb @sonamkapoor #EverydayPhenomenal PS: @sonamkapoor is stunning! PPS: You’re right, we did change our clothes for a brief moment.”

 

 

Sonam married Anand in an Anand Karaj ceremony on May 8, 2018, followed by a star-studded banquet.

Sonam commented about Anand in an interview with Vogue, saying she’s glad she didn’t marry someone from Bollywood. “I’m incredibly lucky to have met someone who is like-minded and a feminist,” she remarked. Thank goodness I didn’t meet someone from my industry, because their perspective can be pretty limited. It’s all about what’s going on in Bollywood right now.”

Sonam was recently seen in the 2019 film The Zoya Factor, in which she played a leading part. She had a cameo appearance alongside her father Anil Kapoor and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap in Netflix’s AK vs AK, in which she played a version of herself. Blind, a remake of a South Korean thriller co-produced by Sujoy Ghosh and shot in Scotland, will be her next proje

 

