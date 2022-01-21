Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

22nd Jan, 2022. 02:18 am

THROWBACK: Sajal Aly’s Killer Dance Moves Sets Internet ABLAZE

Sajal Aly

THROWBACK: Sajal Aly’s Sizzling Dance Video Sets Internet ABLAZE

Umair Qazi recently married in a star-studded affair. The Mehendi celebration, which took place wowed Pakistani celebrity fans and followers. Sajal Aly and Saboor Aly have a close friendship with the man of the hour.

Popular yet talented showbiz star Sajal Aly sets the internet on fire with her killer dance moves at a recent wedding. The viral dance video is making rounds on social media showing Sajal Aly  dancing and radiating some cool energy.

Moreover, other celebrities including Zara Noor Abbas, Kinza Hashmi and Saboor Ali also joined in to dance at recent Mehendi function and the short video clips have won millions of hearts.

The groom and his guests appeared to be equally enthralled by the event. And it seems that Sajal Aly and Saboor Aly, in particular, had shattered the dance floor. Social media is awash with photos and videos from the event. Did you know that Saboor and Yasir Hussain collaborated on a song?

Sajal Aly and Saboor Aly dance videos

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yasir Hussain (@yasir.hussain131)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by YT Gupshup (@ytgupshup)

 

While all of the celebs were stunning, it was their dance that drew the attention of the internet. On social media, there are a slew of videos from the Mehendi celebration. Everything looked amazing, from Saboor’s dance with Yasir Hussain to all the celebs freestyling.

Fans have been fawning over the dance video, which has gone viral on social media sites.

On social media, rumors about famous couple Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir breaking up are still circulating.

Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir, who married in March 2020, are a popular couple who have wowed fans with their on-screen and off-screen connection.

Despite not being active on social media, the couple had a magnificent destination wedding in Abu Dhabi and has been in the spotlight since then. When Sajal Aly was promoting Khel Khel Mein with her co-star Bilal Abbas Khan, rumors about the couple’s split began to circulate.

During the film’s promotion, Sajal’s husband was nowhere to be found, and he did not attend the premiere. Ahad’s family also did not attend the premiere.

Sajal Aly responded to the paparazzi who inquired about her husband’s absence during her promotional trip for Khel Khel Mein.

When asked why Ahad didn’t attend the premiere, Sajal said:

“Ahad is at work, he is not in Pakistan so that is why he is not here.”

Fans were not convinced by the actress’ response, especially since Ahad was seen at a party in Karachi around the same time.

Read More

2 hours ago
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcome their first child through a surrogate

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra shared the joyous news on Instagram on Friday night that...
2 hours ago
Will Rabeeca Khan quit TikTok for 'BOL Ka Pakistan'?

Rumours are circulating on social media that the famous TikToker Rabeeca Khan has...
2 hours ago
Anti-Meghan content produces £2.8

Meghan Markle is no newcomer to criticism, it was recently discovered that...
2 hours ago
BLACKPINK's Jisoo visits Jung Hae-in on the set of ‘Snowdrop’

Regardless of the criticism that the JTBC and Disney+ show ‘Snowdrop’ had...
3 hours ago
Boston Calling 2022 complete line-up is here!

The complete Boston Calling 2022 line-up is here, and festival managers have...
3 hours ago
Ahmad Ali Butt bring new fun games to 'Bacha Log Game Show'

BOL Entertainment to bring a new game show, "Bacha Log Game Show,"...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Urfi Javed
44 mins ago
Urfi Javed Flaunts Midriff, Recreates Cardi B’s Iconic Veil Look

Urfi Javed, an actor and reality show competitor, never fails to surprise...
Hyundai Car Prices
54 mins ago
Expected Increase in Prices of Hyundai Cars After the Mini-Budget 2022

The troubles of mini budget are progressively sweeping the auto industry, and...
Honda Price Hike
59 mins ago
Honda Atlas Announces Price Hike for All Cars

Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HACL) had a busy year in 2021, nearly...
OPPO A33
1 hour ago
OPPO A33 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

OPPO A33 Price in Pakistan In Pakistan, the Oppo A33 2020 cost...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement