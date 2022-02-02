MQM founder expresses best wishes for social media star Hareem Shah outside Kingston crown court pic.twitter.com/vfmYTdraL9 — Murtaza Ali Shah (@MurtazaViews) February 2, 2022

Recently Hareem has extended thankfulness to the Sindh High Court (SHC) for preventing the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to take action against her in a money laundering case.

In a video clip shared on her Instagram handle, the Raaz actress stated that she is currently in London and would want to express her gratitude to her lawyer, Munir Ahmed Khan, for successfully prosecuting her case against FIA in SHC.

“I want to thank my legal advisor Munir Khan for getting a stay order issued against FIA’s inquiry in the money laundering case in my absence,” she added.