Web Desk BOL News

02nd Feb, 2022. 10:30 pm

Altaf Hussain expresses best wishes to TikTok star Hareem Shah, watch video

Altaf Hussain expresses best wishes to TikTok star Hareem Shah, watch video

Controversial TikTok star Hareem Shah, who is currently in the United Kingdom (UK), was spotted with MQM leader Altaf Hussain outside Kingston crown court.

In the video, the Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM) founder can be seen giving his best wishes to the popular TikTok star.

Recently Hareem has extended thankfulness to the Sindh High Court (SHC) for preventing the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to take action against her in a money laundering case.

In a video clip shared on her Instagram handle, the Raaz actress stated that she is currently in London and would want to express her gratitude to her lawyer, Munir Ahmed Khan, for successfully prosecuting her case against FIA in SHC.

“I want to thank my legal advisor Munir Khan for getting a stay order issued against FIA’s inquiry in the money laundering case in my absence,” she added.

“I was not in Pakistan and didn’t get any direct notice from FIA, however, I was receiving news and information regarding the money laundering case through media,” Shah said.

