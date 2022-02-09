Kim Kardashian reveals the truth about her divorce from Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian, who has filed for divorce from Kanye West, has disclosed the true reason for her decision, stating that she wants to focus on ‘her own happiness.’

“For a long time, I did things that made other people happy. And I guess I’ve decided in the last two years that I’m going to make myself happy. And it feels great,” the 41-year-old TV personality told Vogue for her March 2022 cover storey.

“Even if that caused adjustments and caused my divorce,” the Kardashians’ queen continued, “I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what truly makes you happy.” I’ve decided on myself. “I believe it is appropriate for me to select you.”

Kim’s reality implies that she was not focusing on her own pleasure while with Kanye West, but sacrificing her happiness for the sake of others.

Pete Davison’s ladylove stated that she is “Team Me” and wants to focus on her own needs now that she is in her forties.

“I’m going to eat healthily.” I’m heading to the gym. I’m going to have more fun, spend more time with my children, and spend more time with the people that make me happy.”

“I’m going to put down my phone.” If I don’t want to see something on Instagram, I unfollow,’ the ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ actress said.

Kim Kardashian also said that she has sought counsel from her younger sister Khloé Kardashian on how to tune out the critics. “Yesterday, Khloé came up with the finest word for that. Kris Jenner’s daughter explained, “She said, ‘Post and ghost.'”