Web Desk BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 11:09 pm
Lindsay Lohan demonstrates how to pronounce her surname, and the video quickly becomes viral

Web Desk BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 11:09 pm
Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan, who recently joined TikTok, went viral after providing the proper pronunciation of her surname.

The Parent Trap star, 35, debuted her first TikTok video earlier this month, greeting her followers with a short message.

“Hello, this is Lindsay Lohan, and guess what? I’m now on TikTok “she added in the video, which was released on February 7, closing her message with a broad smile.

@lindsaylohan

I’m on Tiktok Now! 🥰 #imontiktoknow

♬ original sound – lindsaylohan

She captioned the post, “I’m on Tiktok Now! #imontiktoknow.”

Lohan’s post made her fans realized they’d been mispronouncing her name for years. While Lohan stressed the “o” in her last name, many people mispronounce it and emphasise the “a.”

“Have I been pronouncing your name wrong my entire life? I thought it was LoHAAAN,” one user commented on Lohan’s post.

Another wrote, “Wait. Lindsey ‘LOWEN’?!? I’VE BEEN SAYING IT WRONG MY WHOLE LIFE?!?”

One user even apologized, writing, “im sorry i’ve said your name wrong my entire life.”

@lindsaylohan

you heard it here first. #theparenttrap

♬ original sound – MD

Previously, she shared a video on her Instagram account in which she lip-synced a line from her favourite 1998 film, The Parent Trap. On TikTok, Lohan, who played both Hallie Parker and Annie James in the film, recreated a scene between the twin sisters.

She captioned her post, “you heard it here first. #theparenttrap.”

 

