Paris Hilton Quotes About Freezing Eggs and Having Children Throughout the Years

It’s time to create a family! Paris Hilton has been open about her desire to become a mother throughout the years.

After being engaged to Carter Reum in February 2021, The Simple Life became more outspoken about parenthood. They had been dating for a year.

“When you find your soulmate, you don’t just know it. You feel it,” the model told her Instagram followers at the time. “My love and I have been together since our first date and for my birthday, he arranged a special trip to tropical paradise. As we walked to dinner along the beach, Carter led us to a cabana adorned with flowers and dropped to one knee. I said yes, yes to forever. There’s no one I’d rather spend forever with.”

Six months before the proposal, a source told Us Weekly exclusively that she was “not pregnant, but obviously trying.”

When reports circulated in July 2021 that Hilton and Reum were expecting their first child, the heiress rejected the rumours.

“I woke up to about 3,000 texts, all my iPhones are blowing up — all five of them — everyone wishing me congratulations and so happy for me and, yes, I’ve heard from people I haven’t heard from in years,” the former reality star said in a “This Is Paris” podcast episode. “Thank you everyone for all the messages. It’s a busy day today so I haven’t answered anyone yet. … I am not pregnant, not yet.”

“I’m waiting till after the wedding,” the New York native revealed at the time. My dress is now being created, and I want to make sure it looks beautiful and fits correctly, so I’m absolutely looking forward to that aspect.”

Nicky Hilton exclusively told Us in October 2019 that Paris will be a “amazing mother” in the future.

“Paris is a big kid in her own right.” So I think she’ll be a fantastic mother one day,” the fashion designer said, revealing that her older sibling had a special bond with her and James Rothschild’s daughters, Lily and Teddy.

“They just think she’s a doll,” Nicky explained to Us at the time. “When she comes to New York, I’ll take kids over to her apartment, and they’ll simply stare at her dolls, trinkets, miniatures, and then the small dogs, and they’re in heaven.”