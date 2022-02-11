Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

12th Feb, 2022. 03:13 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Paris Hilton Quotes About Freezing Eggs and Having Children Throughout the Years

Web Desk BOL News

12th Feb, 2022. 03:13 am
Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton Quotes About Freezing Eggs and Having Children Throughout the Years

It’s time to create a family! Paris Hilton has been open about her desire to become a mother throughout the years.

After being engaged to Carter Reum in February 2021, The Simple Life became more outspoken about parenthood. They had been dating for a year.

“When you find your soulmate, you don’t just know it. You feel it,” the model told her Instagram followers at the time. “My love and I have been together since our first date and for my birthday, he arranged a special trip to tropical paradise. As we walked to dinner along the beach, Carter led us to a cabana adorned with flowers and dropped to one knee. I said yes, yes to forever. There’s no one I’d rather spend forever with.”

Six months before the proposal, a source told Us Weekly exclusively that she was “not pregnant, but obviously trying.”

When reports circulated in July 2021 that Hilton and Reum were expecting their first child, the heiress rejected the rumours.

“I woke up to about 3,000 texts, all my iPhones are blowing up — all five of them — everyone wishing me congratulations and so happy for me and, yes, I’ve heard from people I haven’t heard from in years,” the former reality star said in a “This Is Paris” podcast episode. “Thank you everyone for all the messages. It’s a busy day today so I haven’t answered anyone yet. … I am not pregnant, not yet.”

“I’m waiting till after the wedding,” the New York native revealed at the time. My dress is now being created, and I want to make sure it looks beautiful and fits correctly, so I’m absolutely looking forward to that aspect.”

Nicky Hilton exclusively told Us in October 2019 that Paris will be a “amazing mother” in the future.

“Paris is a big kid in her own right.” So I think she’ll be a fantastic mother one day,” the fashion designer said, revealing that her older sibling had a special bond with her and James Rothschild’s daughters, Lily and Teddy.

“They just think she’s a doll,” Nicky explained to Us at the time. “When she comes to New York, I’ll take kids over to her apartment, and they’ll simply stare at her dolls, trinkets, miniatures, and then the small dogs, and they’re in heaven.”

Keep scrolling to see the DJ’s quotes over the years about freezing eggs and conceiving her first child.

Read More

38 mins ago
WATCH VIDEO: MOST VIral Video of Aamir Liaquat with his wife Dania Shah

The PTI MNA and host Aamir Liaquat tied the knot for the...
46 mins ago
The Queen is concerned that if she stops working, she would 'drop.'

Queen Elizabeth is apparently afraid that if she agrees to take a...
49 mins ago
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are 'living high' in California, reports

Royal insiders have now revealed additional details about Prince Harry and Meghan...
54 mins ago
Camilla has been 'paralysed' by heartbreaking terror in the run-up to her wedding to Charles

The Duchess of Cornwall, like many brides, was nervous in the run-up...
3 hours ago
Aamir Liaquat's new mother-in-law react to her daughter's wedding

Following TV personality PTI MNA Aamir Liaquat's third marriage, a video interview...
3 hours ago
WATCH VIDEO: Oo Antava Choreographer Ganesh Acharya Wins the Kacha Badam Dance Challenge

Renowned Bollywood choreographer Ganesh Acharya added his own spin to the viral...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Dollar Value Falls Below Rs155 In Inter Bank Market
16 seconds ago
US Dollar rate in Pakistan today 2022 on, 12th Feb 2022

Karachi: The Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate...
Kim Kardashian
9 mins ago
Kim Kardashian’still hopes’ to ‘coparent amicably’ with Kanye West

The children come first. Kim Kardashian is concentrating on her four children...
Kim Kardashian
16 mins ago
Kim Kardashian Is Keeping Her’Chin Up’ After Kanye West Appears to Drop Diss Track During Divorce Drama

Getting above it! While working out, Kim Kardashian alluded to her estranged...
Brie Larson
30 mins ago
Brie Larson confesses that playing Captain Marvel stretched her ‘beyond what was feasible.’

Brie Larson, the Captain Marvel actor, recently sat down for a discussion...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600