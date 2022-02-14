Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 01:49 am
Prince Philip quit smoking on wedding day because Queen Elizabeth Didn’t Liked it

According to Prince Philip’s valet, John Dean, the prince quit smoking “suddenly and apparently without difficulty” on the day of his wedding because he knew how much Queen Elizabeth despised her father’s cigarette addiction.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip got comfy under a checkered blanket while watching competitors in sprinting, heavy weights, solo piping, light field, and solo dancing.

Princess Elizabeth is claimed to have been in love with Prince Philip since she was 13 years old. Even after many years, they could still be seen laughing and enjoying each other’s company.

Diana’s wedding shoes had a secret “C” under one heel and a “D” under the other for Charles and Diana, in addition to 542 sequins and 132 pearls.

“They are a remarkable orchestra,” Prince Charles said in an interview with BBC Radio 3’s Private Passions. “He was terribly keen I should conduct it. I said: You must be out of your mind. Finally he persuaded me against my better judgment and we did it as a special surprise.”

Princess Diana chose her engagement ring from a Garrard catalogue, which included a sapphire surrounded by 14 diamonds. Even though she wasn’t present when Prince William met and married the love of his life, her memory was resurrected when he proposed to Kate Middleton with the same ring. Middleton continues to wear it on a daily basis.

While the royal couple is normally very composed and avoids public displays of affection, they do occasionally goof off and demonstrate PDA.

In a segment from the documentary “Queen of the World,” Markle said that the piece of blue fabric was her “something blue” on her wedding day.

Her 16-foot silk tulle veil also had a trim of hand-embroidered flowers, each symbolising one of the Commonwealth’s 53 counties, as well as a California Poppy, the official flower of her native state of California.

 

