The £12 million payoff from Prince Andrew is ‘800 times more’ than Sarah Ferguson’s divorce settlement

After repeatedly denying raping Ms Virginia Giuffre, Prince Andrew ‘conveniently’ agreed to give her a stunning sum of £12 million.

While Andrew was able to avoid the humiliating civil case initiated by Giuffre, he is still in hot water with Britons who want to know where the Duke gets his large settlement sum.

“If you or I had produced £12 million out of nowhere to pay someone who had accused us of sexual assault, the bizzies would be round our door faster than you could say ‘unexplained wealth order,'” Fleet Street Fox writes in a Mirror piece.

“Their suspicions would be aroused by the fact that this figure represents 462 years’ worth of the average UK wage, and that it is a significant enough quantity to put into question any protests that we had never met the lady in issue,” the expert continues.

“Why have you given this woman so much money, which is 24 times her payout from the actual convicted paedophile who groomed her?” The columnist interrogates the Duke of York.

When discussing Andrew’s assets, the author demonstrates how the 12 million compensation is practically unwarranted.

“He receives a navy pension of £20,000 to £30,000 per year, putting him in the same income level as the typical UK citizen.” He does not own his Windsor property, Royal Lodge, but paid £1 million for a 75-year lease on it. That works out to £13,333 per year, or £256 per week in rent. “He doesn’t own it and can be evicted at any time,” Fleet Street Fox writes.

The journalist questioned the Duke’s claim that he never abused Giuffre, claiming that the payoff is even bigger than the divorce settlement he received from ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.

“The unexpected emergence of that money has aroused eyebrows, with reports of a bridging loan from Prince Charles – a true billionaire – and £2m cash from the Queen, neither of which has been substantiated. Perhaps his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, wonders why the man who paid her a £15,000-a-year divorce settlement after ten years of marriage and two children has given 800 times that to a lady he claims he never met and claims he had sex with her three times “the columnist concludes