Web Desk BOL News

10th Feb, 2022. 08:07 pm
You should be aware of your HIV status and take an HIV test, Prince Harry

Prince Harry

Prince Harry has advised individuals to “know their status” and “get tested” for HIV.

And the Duke of Sussex stated that he wants to carry on his mother’s “unfinished business” of dispelling the stigma around the illness.

His remarks come as numbers show that the number of new HIV diagnoses among heterosexuals in England has surpassed that of homosexual and bisexual men for the first time in ten years.

Prince Harry delivered the speech as part of National HIV Testing Week.

He spoke with Welsh rugby legend Gareth Thomas, who lives with HIV, on the Tackle HIV podcast about how normalising HIV testing could assist reach the UK’s aim of eradicating new HIV cases by 2030.

a sexual health organisation According to the Terrence Higgins Trust, the increase in the number of heterosexual people catching HIV is likely due to a belief that they are not at danger of contracting it.

Prince Harry stated that he was so concerned about HIV advocacy because “once you get to meet people and see the suffering around the world, I certainly can’t turn my back on that.”

He also informed Thomas that he has a “responsibility” to pursue Princess Diana’s goal of eradicating the stigma associated with the illness.

The late Princess Diana, who died in a car accident in 1997, transformed the global perception of HIV and Aids by raising awareness and funding hospices.

When Prince Harry publicly tested positive for HIV alongside Rihanna in 2016, the broadcast resulted in a 500% spike in the number of persons requesting a test on the Terrence Higgins Trust website.

Former Wales full-back Thomas, who confirmed he was HIV positive in 2019, added, “It wouldn’t be scary if you knew what life with HIV in 2022 is like.”

He shared his daily medical routine with Prince Harry, stating that his alarm clock goes off at 6 a.m. every day.

“I take my HIV medication, which is one tablet, and my day begins.”

 

