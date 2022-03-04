Aima Baig reveals why she refused Bigg Boss 13 offer!

Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

04th Mar, 2022. 08:57 pm
Singer Aima Baig is making significant achievements in Pakistan’s music industry. An old interview with the diva surfaced, in which she confessed that she was approached to compete in India’s reality show Big Boss 13. Because of the show’s contentious nature, the Agay Dekh crooner declined the invitation.

Her previous interview on the online web show, “The Mushi Show” went viral, in which the young singer said that she was promised a spot on the Big Boss 13 show via phone call. However, she declined the offer because she was concerned that it might affect her reputation.

Aima Baig hits 4 million followers on Instagram

She stated, “I didn’t want to be a target on the show. Even though it would have been fun for my fans to see me locked inside the Bigg Boss House, I didn’t want that for myself. It was like putting my reputation at stake.”

It is not the first time that Pakistani celebrities have been invited to appear on the contentious show. Sadia Imam, the late Qandeel Baloch, and Meera were also invited before Aima. Celebrities such as Veena Malik and Begum Nawazish Ali appeared on the reality show and were afterward the subject of numerous controversies.

