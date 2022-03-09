Iqra Aziz shares her C-Section birth with baby Kabir

Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

09th Mar, 2022. 06:00 pm
Iqra Aziz shares her C-Section birth experience with baby Kabir

Web Desk BOL News

09th Mar, 2022. 06:00 pm
Pakistani actor Iqra Aziz is chastising people who judge women who are unable to give birth naturally, such as herself.

As a result, the Suno Chanda actress is attempting to alter the story. She shared her spouse, Yasir Hussain’s, Instagram story, which was about honouring women who had C-sections.

She wrote, “I probably wouldn’t have had the confidence to tell the world how Kabir was born because of our maashra [society] being judgemental (I admit I was one of them at some point), … But my love, by (sharing this post) you have made me feel loved and appreciated. Love you for always giving me confidence.”

She then gave a shoutout to all the mothers out there who are being treated severely for taking on the most challenging duty in the world.

“Shout out to all the ladies who went through a major surgery to bring their child safely into this world,” she added.

