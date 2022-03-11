Minal Khan turns up the heat in a gold shimmery gown

Minal Khan’s sizzling fashion choices routinely make the news. Her gorgeous avatars, which span from sensuous gowns to western attire, make our hearts skip a beat every time.

The diva can carry off any outfit like a true fashionista. Whether she’s dressed casually for a day out in the city or elegantly for the red carpet, she always turns heads.

Recently, the Jalan actress dolled up for her new TVC for a beauty cream and shared her BTS clip on her Instagram account.

In the picture, Minal can be seen donning a one-shoulder golden glittery gown and looking amazing. She left her sleek hair open into glossy waves with minimal make-up.

