Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

04th Mar, 2022. 06:56 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

WATCH: Ali Ansari gave a midnight birthday surprise to Saboor Aly

Web Desk BOL News

04th Mar, 2022. 06:56 pm
WATCH: Ali Ansari gave a midnight birthday surprise to wife Saboor Aly

WATCH: Ali Ansari gave a midnight birthday surprise to wife Saboor Aly

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

One of showbiz’s most adored couple, Saboor Aly and Ali Ansair, who immediately stole the limelight with their cute bonding, has once again treated us with their major couple goals. Recently, the Parizaad actor turned 27, and her husband gave a sweet midnight birthday surprise to his wifey.

The Fitrat star can be seen cutting her birthday cake with a lovely smile and looking adorable in her PJs while having a group hug with her friends.

Read more: Saboor Ali & Ali Ansari set couple goals in recent romantic photoshoot

Maryam Ansari is also seen hugging her sister-in-law. Many industry colleagues and friends also came forward to wish Saboor Aly a happy birthday.

Have a look at the PDA-filled birthday pictures of the lovebirds.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ayesha says (@ayesha__says)

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

Read More

29 mins ago
Sana Javed looks drop dead gorgeous in drool-worthy bridal outfit

Sana Javed, the adorable and talented showbiz star who is currently winning...
48 mins ago
PHOTOS: Inside Saboor Aly's fun-filled birthday party

Saboor Aly, a 27-year-old actress, celebrated her birthday with a star-studded bash...
53 mins ago
The Weekend Away Review: Leighton Meester's vacation thriller is predictable and only worth watching once

Leighton Meester took the world by storm with her role in 'Gossip...
3 hours ago
Kim Kardashian, who is newly single, enjoys a date night in Los Angeles with boyfriend Pete Davidson, as seen in the photos

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson appear to be making the most of...
3 hours ago
Prince William is enraged after photos of him with Kate Middleton were leaked

Prince William and Kate Middleton's 10-year marriage was not without difficulties, as...
3 hours ago
Julia Fox claims she 'tried her hardest' to work with Kanye West

Julia Fox is spilling the beans on her brief but whirlwind romance...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Colin Farrell
5 mins ago
As an Actor, Colin Farrell Calls Penguin Makeup “Absolute Liberation”

After several pandemic-related delays, The Batman will finally be released in theatres...
Watch: Madhuri Dixit flaunts her beauty in her recent photos
8 mins ago
Watch: Madhuri Dixit flaunts her beauty in her recent photos

Madhuri Dixit Nene is an actress from India. Madhuri Dixit made her...
Saeeda Imtiaz’s new photo makes round on social media
24 mins ago
Saeeda Imtiaz’s new photo makes round on social media

Saeeda Imtiaz is a beautiful Pakistani model and actress. She began her...
Sana Javed looks drop dead gorgeous in drool-worthy bridal outfit
29 mins ago
Sana Javed looks drop dead gorgeous in drool-worthy bridal outfit

Sana Javed, the adorable and talented showbiz star who is currently winning...
Adsence Ad 300X600