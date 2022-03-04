WATCH: Ali Ansari gave a midnight birthday surprise to wife Saboor Aly

One of showbiz’s most adored couple, Saboor Aly and Ali Ansair, who immediately stole the limelight with their cute bonding, has once again treated us with their major couple goals. Recently, the Parizaad actor turned 27, and her husband gave a sweet midnight birthday surprise to his wifey.

The Fitrat star can be seen cutting her birthday cake with a lovely smile and looking adorable in her PJs while having a group hug with her friends.

Maryam Ansari is also seen hugging her sister-in-law. Many industry colleagues and friends also came forward to wish Saboor Aly a happy birthday.

Have a look at the PDA-filled birthday pictures of the lovebirds.

