Heard’s legal team submitted paperwork to the Virginia Court of Appeals.

She was ordered to pay $10.35 million in damages for slandering Depp in an op-ed for The Washington Post.

Heard said she felt like she had been “publicly shamed and humiliated”.

Amber Heard has filed an appeal against the outcome of her defamation trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp.

On Thursday, July 21, Heard’s legal team submitted paperwork to the Virginia Court of Appeals, asserting that mistakes made during the trial prevented the delivery of a “just and fair verdict consistent with the First Amendment.”

After it was determined that Heard had slandered Depp in a 2018 op-ed for The Washington Post, she was forced to pay $10.35 million in damages in June.

Heard said the decision had “back the clock back to a time when a woman who spoke out and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated,” and she would be appealing it right away.

The protracted trial generated a lot of media speculation, and millions of people watched court sessions live streamed. As a result, Heard received a lot of hate mail.

According to Heard’s representative, the actor expected to “ignite the Twitter bonfires” by submitting the appeal.

However, they added: “There are steps we need to take to ensure both fairness and justice.”

In 2019, Depp filed a defamation lawsuit, saying Heard’s allegations of abuse were a “elaborate hoax” that had harmed his reputation and cost him his career. Heard sued Depp on her own behalf, requesting $100 million in compensation.

Depp was accused of sexually abusing Heard during the acrimonious trial in Virginia’s Fairfax County Circuit Court and of texting a friend to express his desire that “Amber Heard’s rotting corpse was decomposing” there.

Depp asserted that he would “never strike a woman,” and he disputed the sexual assault allegation. He also denied punching Heard.

A jury concluded that Heard intentionally vilified Depp. Heard was given $2 million after the court upheld one of her accusations that Depp’s attorney had called her allegations of abuse a “hoax.”

After the ruling in June, Heard said in a statement: “The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I’m heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband.

“I’m even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback. It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously.”

A spokesperson for Depp said in a statement on the appeal: “The jury listened to the extensive evidence presented during the six-week trial and came to a clear and unanimous verdict that the defendant herself defamed Mr Depp in multiple instances.

“We remain confident in our case and that this verdict will stand.”