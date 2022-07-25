Ben Affleck tears up at Jennifer Lopez’s birthday dinner in Paris

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are enjoying their first vacation as a married couple.

Over the weekend, they celebrated JLo’s 53rd birthday in Paris.

Affleck was seen getting emotional and teary-eyed while talking to his new wife.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got married in a small ceremony in Las Vegas. For their first vacation as a married couple, they are going to France. Over the weekend, the couple went to a fancy dinner in Paris to celebrate JLo’s 53rd birthday. Ben Affleck was caught on camera getting emotional and wiping his eyes while talking to his new wife.

On Sunday, the 48-year-old actor was caught on camera with a red face and tears in her eyes as she talked with Lopez over dinner. The two were having a great time at the La Girafe restaurant in Paris, which is right in front of the Eiffel Tower. Page Six says that at one point, Jennifer was seen comforting her husband by gently bringing his face close to her chest and hugging Affleck.

But the outlet called it “happy tears” because a few minutes later the couple was seen laughing and cracking up. For the past week, the couple has been in the news because they are so crazy about each other as they celebrate Lopez’s birthday and their recent wedding. Recently, the couple was seen spending a long time in a park in Paris. While they sat on a park bench for hours, they showed a lot of PDA.

Last year, Bennifer got back together. In April 2022, they got engaged and then flew to Vegas for a quick wedding.