Another week has gone by in the blink of an eye and the weekend is finally here to recalibrate. Weekends are to unwind, retire and relax after a week full of commitments, deadlines, and targets to be met. It’s time to binge on some good enjoyable content over the weekend and Bollywood has got you covered as it has a host of different sports drama films you can watch, to set your mood for the next week.

Here is a list of 5 amazing sports dramas films that can be binge-watched over the weekend at the comfort of your homes:

1. Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (Disney+Hotstar) is the perfect movie to watch on the weekend. It’s a biopic about the legendary sprinter Milkha Singh. The movie has a strong sense of country love and is very inspiring and motivating for people who want to do big things in life. In this masterpiece by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Farhan Akhtar’s role as Milkha Singh is a knockout.

MS Dhoni (Disney+Hotstar) The Mahendra Singh Dhoni biography is noteworthy since he is the first Indian captain to win all International Cricket Council trophies, and Sushant Singh Rajput plays him. This sports drama shows MS’ early days and his 2011 ODI World Cup success. Weekend digital viewing of this Neeraj Pandey film.

3.Sultan (Amazon Prime): Sultan Ali Khan, a former Indian wrestler who has fallen on hard times, makes a comeback as an MMA fighter in this action drama with some amazing performances. This movie with Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma is a great sports drama and can be watched on the weekend. It was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

4. Jhund (Zee5): A retired sports teacher named Vijay Barse puts together a football team for kids who live in slums to keep them from doing drugs or getting into trouble. Even though money is tight, he trains them and makes them good enough to represent the country. This movie with Amitabh Bachchan and directed by Nagraj Manjule is a great one to watch over the weekend.

5. Chakde! India (Amazon Prime) – Kabir Khan leads the Indian Women’s Hockey Team to a world cup victory to wipe his name off as a traitor in the eyes on Indians. This remarkable underdog story is well-layered and touches upon a host of different social issues, that the country still coombats. This Shah Rukh Khan starrer, directed by Shimit Amin is your perfect weekend binge.

