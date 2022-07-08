BLACKPINK set to release new album

Blackpink’s first full-length album, “The Album,” debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and the British Official Chart for albums.

With sales of more than 1.4 million, it became the first K-pop girl group album to reach the million-copy mark.

In 2021, Rose and Lisa put out a solo album that did as well as BLACKPINK’s first studio album.

BLACKPINK is currently finishing up the recording of its new album. As per YG Entertainment, they will begin filming a music video this month, and in August, they will release new music.

Even though there was no information about the new album, it was said that BLACKPINK had spent a lot of time making “multiple tracks with the band’s signature sound.”

According to YG, by the end of the year, the girl group BLACKPINK will host the biggest world tour ever for a K-pop act to meet fans abroad.

It will be the group’s first venture with all four members in more than a year and a half.

