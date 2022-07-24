Dwayne Johnson plays titular role in Black Adam

Some fans were hoping to see Henry Cavill as Superman and Zachary Levi as Shazam in Black Adam.

Director Jaume Collet-Serra confirmed the news at Comic-Con.

Dwayne Johnson, or The Rock, makes his debut with one of the biggest antiheroes, Black Adam. The DCEU’s power structure is set to alter, as he hints. The actor put a lot of effort into the role, and as a result, they merged fully. While there was a lot of anticipation for him to assume the role, some people were also hoping to see Henry Cavill as Superman and Zachary Levi as Shazam in the movie.

Fans have been wanting to see Levi reprise his character in the film because Shazam and Black Adam have a long history of being rivals. Regarding Cavill, The Rock has said that he wants Superman to show up in the movie and fight him.

In actuality, neither of the two actors—Henry Cavill and Zachary Levi—will appear in Black Adam with Dwayne Johnson. Director Jaume Collet-Serra, the ship’s master, has now officially confirmed the news.

According to the media, Jaume Collet-Serra discussed the highly anticipated Black Adam at San Diego Comic-Con 2022. The concern over the inclusion of Zachary Levi as Shazam and Henry Cavill as Superman arose at this point. The story of our film is original, according to Jaume Collet-Serra. “By the time the movie ends, he doesn’t know who Shazam or Superman is.” The director continued, “He has to adapt to why he is here, what the world is about.”

The rumor is that Henry Cavill will also make a surprise appearance at Comic-Con and discuss Superman in further detail. Whether he will be announcing his comeback and a new project or anything else is unknown. However, the audience has already gone bonkers and is anticipating the event. Now, though, they can be certain he is not Black Adam.

On October 21 of this year, the Dwayne Johnson movie opens in theatres.