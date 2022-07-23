BTS’s J-Hope reveals real purpose and goal of being a solo artist
BTS's J-Hope reveals the real purpose and goal of being a solo...
It was announced last month that the septet will headline a global concert to support their country’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo in the port city of Busan in October.
Jang Seong-min (a policy coordinator in the presidential office) was deliberately grabbing the arms of BTS members and dragging them up as the badges were being given to them, followed by the awarding of the appointment plaque.
As soon as the videos from this event went viral, ARMYs responded in a variety of ways online.
While some thought BTS members were adorable when they were perplexed, others thought Jang Seong-gesture min’s was ridiculous and rude.
BTS also shared pictures from the ceremony on their official Twitter account. ”We are BTS, the PR ambassador for the 2030 Busan World Expo,” read the tweet.
All seven members have been officially appointed as Busan Expo 2030 ambassadors.
Catch all the Celebrity News, Entertainment News, Featured News, K-Pop News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.