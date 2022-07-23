Fans react to BTS V’s awkward encounter with Korean government official at the Busan Expo ceremony

BTS Member V had an awkward moment on stage during a Busan Expo 2030 ceremony when Govt official Jang Seong-min randomly twisted his arm.

On July 19th, an appointment ceremony was held at an entertainment company to appoint ambassadors for Busan Expo 2030. (HYBE).

Seven BTS members and some Korean government officials attended the appointment ceremony.

It was announced last month that the septet will headline a global concert to support their country’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo in the port city of Busan in October.

Jang Seong-min (a policy coordinator in the presidential office) was deliberately grabbing the arms of BTS members and dragging them up as the badges were being given to them, followed by the awarding of the appointment plaque.

As soon as the videos from this event went viral, ARMYs responded in a variety of ways online.

While some thought BTS members were adorable when they were perplexed, others thought Jang Seong-gesture min’s was ridiculous and rude.

BTS also shared pictures from the ceremony on their official Twitter account. ”We are BTS, the PR ambassador for the 2030 Busan World Expo,” read the tweet.

All seven members have been officially appointed as Busan Expo 2030 ambassadors.