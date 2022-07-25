Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar look cute as they give couple goals

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are one of the most loved Bollywood couples.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are one of the most loved Bollywood couples. The couple got married this year and grabbed all the eyeballs with their lovely pictures from a dreamy wedding.

On social media, these two are never hesitant to declare their love for one another and are frequently seen complimenting one another. They have a sizable social media fan base and occasionally post cute pictures of their loved ones on Instagram.

Speaking of which, a few hours ago, Farhan Akhtar posted some lovely pictures of himself and Shibani on Instagram. They both appeared fashionable in their sophisticated casual attire.

While sharing the photos, the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor wrote, “Park posers #takeitoutside @shibanidandekarakhtar”.

Shibani’s sister Anusha Dandekar wrote heart emoticons in the comments section after he published the pictures. Fans also left lovely comments.

Farhan Akhtar will make his directing debut with Jee Le Zaraa, starring Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt, after a ten-year absence. The movie’s tagline, “About time the females took the automobile out,” appeared when it was first unveiled last year.

Later, Farhan took to Twitter and wrote, “Did someone say road trip? Thrilled to announce my next film as director and what better day than 20 years of Dil Chahta Hai to do it. #JeeLeZaraa with @priyankachopra #KatrinaKaif @aliaa08 I cannot wait to get this show on the road”. Penned by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Farhan, Jee Le Zaraa is expected to hit the screens next year.