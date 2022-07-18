Hadiqa Kiani remake her old song ‘Yaad’ featuring Nauman Ijaz

Hadiqa Kiani’s Yaad is a remake of one of her earlier songs.

Nauman Ijaz revives the on-screen romance between Maqsood Sahab and Sakina.

Fans fell in love with the song and the video because of the chemistry between the two.

Singer and actor Hadiqa Kiani has been wowing us with stunning performances in Raqeeb Se and Dobara, but her megical voice is what we have always adored about her.

The pop star can make anything seem like honey melting in your ears as soon as she starts singing, and she possesses a wonderful voice.

Yaad is her most recent to get our hearts aflutter. Yaad is a remake of one of her earlier songs, and this time around, Nauman Ijaz revives the on-screen romance between Maqsood Sahab and Sakina in the music video.

Check out the song here!

Many people recalled their own “Yaad” they had associated with the song, and they fell in love with the song and the video because of the chemistry between Nauman Ijaz and Hadiqa:

Here is the old version of “Yaad.”

