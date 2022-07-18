Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Hadiqa Kiani remake her old song ‘Yaad’ featuring Nauman Ijaz

Hadiqa Kiani remake her old song ‘Yaad’ featuring Nauman Ijaz

Articles
Advertisement
Hadiqa Kiani remake her old song ‘Yaad’ featuring Nauman Ijaz

Hadiqa Kiani remake her old song ‘Yaad’ featuring Nauman Ijaz

Advertisement
  • Hadiqa Kiani’s Yaad is a remake of one of her earlier songs.
  • Nauman Ijaz revives the on-screen romance between Maqsood Sahab and Sakina.
  • Fans fell in love with the song and the video because of the chemistry between the two.
Advertisement

Singer and actor Hadiqa Kiani has been wowing us with stunning performances in Raqeeb Se and Dobara, but her megical voice is what we have always adored about her.

The pop star can make anything seem like honey melting in your ears as soon as she starts singing, and she possesses a wonderful voice.

Yaad is her most recent to get our hearts aflutter. Yaad is a remake of one of her earlier songs, and this time around, Nauman Ijaz revives the on-screen romance between Maqsood Sahab and Sakina in the music video.

Check out the song here!

Many people recalled their own “Yaad” they had associated with the song, and they fell in love with the song and the video because of the chemistry between Nauman Ijaz and Hadiqa:

Advertisement

Here is the old version of “Yaad.”

Also Read

Hadiqa Kiani & Sonu Nigam concert in Dubai made fans go crazy
Hadiqa Kiani & Sonu Nigam concert in Dubai made fans go crazy

Hadiqa Kiani, who won Pakistan's Tamgha-e-Imtiaz award and is a real pop...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Music News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Stephanie Seymour wears late son's clothes
Stephanie Seymour wears late son's clothes
Martin Lawrence and Will Smith state 'Bad Boys 4' is in the works
Martin Lawrence and Will Smith state 'Bad Boys 4' is in the works
Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were photographed together at an event
Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were photographed together at an event
Siddharth Anand responds to the Pathaan controversy after success
Siddharth Anand responds to the Pathaan controversy after success
Austin Butler discusses his 'close' relationship with Lisa Marie Presley
Austin Butler discusses his 'close' relationship with Lisa Marie Presley
Seth Rogen claims his wife Lauren Miller
Seth Rogen claims his wife Lauren Miller "held my hand" in creating cannabis-Inspired brand
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story