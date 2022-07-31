Harry Styles to get $100 million

Harry Styles will play Eros, also known as “Starfox,” the brother of Thanos.

He’ll play the same role in multiple subsequent MCU films, as reported by the media.

His salary package — with profit bonuses — could be $100m or £84m.

Harry Styles makes a brief appearance in Eternals as Eros, also known as “Starfox,” the brother of Thanos. He’ll play the same role in multiple subsequent MCU films, as reported by the media.

According to reports, Marvel has approached the One Direction member about five ideas. If these ventures are successful, his net worth might climb by millions.

The media say Harry Styles will play Eros/Starfox in “five projects.” If the singer’s cinematic exploits are box-office blockbusters, his salary package — with profit bonuses — could be $100m or £84m.

The media said that “Harry Styles was in Marvel’s sights for the last 18 months. Not only is he the biggest pop star of the moment, but his star is also so huge it transcends just film and music. Harry has the Midas touch and will be a huge deal, bringing in different demographics and showing older comic book fans his talent.“

The consultant continued, “For Harry and his handlers, it was all about whether the project and the feel of the movie were right. Following several secret calls and discussions, the deal has been struck. And the surprise is that their deals pave the way for Harry to do as many as five projects for Marvel, which could see him as Starfox for 15 years. Feige and his team are delighted with the development.“

A source said Harry Styles might become one of Hollywood’s most in-demand leading men… “With his two new movies out this year, the talk is that Harry will become one of Hollywood’s most in-demand leading men. And certainly, for Harry, the deal is enormous. Certainly, the money on the table for him to appear in a Starfox solo film would be astronomical – pun intended. And of course, with each film, the wages rise. So should he keep playing the role for five projects, it is no understatement to say he could be looking at £40m and higher for a long-term run.“

Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, announced that Styles will appear in a film with Pip the Troll from Eternals. He said, “The Adventures of Eros and Pip are something that is very exciting for us.”

Harry Styles’ Marvel character Eros is the son of A’Lars and Sui-San. Starfox, born Eron, was a fun-loving, carefree womanizer, unlike his brother Thanos, a power-hungry misanthrope. The comic character can manipulate others’ powers.

