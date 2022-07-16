Jason Derulo believes singing competition shows are too focused on voice

Jason Derulo believes TV talent shows too focused on a contestant’s voice.

He emphasised that judges should be searching for the “spark” and “unique thing” in each contestant.

Since its inception in 2002, American Idol has produced few well-known performers.

Advertisement

Jason Derulo believes singing competition shows fail to find many stars because they’re too focused on a contestant’s voice rather than the whole package.

In an interview, the Talk Dirty hitmaker highlighted long-running TV talent competitions like American Idol and The Voice and emphasised that judges should be searching for both the vocal ability and the “spark” and “unique thing” in each contestant.

“I think a lot of times in these competition-based shows, they’re not looking for a special thing about a person but they’re looking for the best voice. Unfortunately, that is not what makes a star. It’s a special something about somebody that makes a star,” he explained, before going on to give a specific example. “Cardi B, before she put out any music, people were into Cardi B, she had that special something.”

Also Read Tom Cruise appears at the Royal International Air Tattoo A-lister in Hollywood Tom Cruise attended the largest military aviation show in...

Since its inception in 2002, American Idol has produced a number of well-known performers, including Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Jordin Sparks, Adam Lambert, and Jennifer Hudson. Since The Voice began airing in 2011, no well-known celebrities have emerged from it.

“That’s why when you’re watching these shows like American Idol and The Voice, no star is coming out of them (except) very few and far between. Kelly Clarkson, yes, Carrie Underwood, yes. But how many seasons have there been?” Jason asked.

Advertisement

Also Read Kodak Black arrested and charged with drug possession in Florida The rapper was stopped by police in Florida for illegal window tinting....

In order to promote his collaboration with the Tuborg Open programme, for which he has mentored six unsigned worldwide young musicians, Jason granted the interview.