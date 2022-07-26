Advertisement
Jennifer Lopez shoots nude pictures to mark her 53rd birthday

Articles
  • Birthday greetings to Jennifer Lopez! The world-famous actress turned 53 on Sunday, and she marked the occasion by going for a stroll in Paris with her new husband, Ben Affleck.
  • The Selena star celebrated her birthday like a true blue fashionista, baring it all and announcing the launch of JLo Body in addition to her skincare line. She also strolled hand-in-hand in Paris with her husband.

The Marry Me star shared a nude photo of herself and wrote

“We give all this care and attention to the skin on our face, but we sometimes neglect the body. It was important to me to create a skincare routine for the body to address its specific and unique needs, and we started with the booty!”

“Today’s my birthday and I am gifting YOU with a special drop of #JLoBody FIRM + FLAUNT™ Targeted Booty Balm. Head over to JLoBeauty.com to shop the video for some seriously sexy science! #JLoBeauty”, JLo captioned.

 

Additionally, recentlyweds Lopez and Affleck have been seen out and about in Paris with their respective children, including her twins Emme and Max, 14, and his daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13.

On July 16, the couple exchanged vows at A Little White Chapel in Las Vegas.

