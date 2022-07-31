Joseph Quinn performs with Metallica at Lollapalooza.

Stranger Things stars played Master of Puppets during a Lollapalooza backstage jam.

Fans were extremely charmed with Joseph Quinn’s portrayal

Advertisement

Joseph Quinn and Metallica from Stranger Things played Master of Puppets during a Lollapalooza backstage jam.

Fans were extremely charmed with Joseph’s portrayal of Eddie Munson in the fourth season of Stranger Things. Due to his guitar solo during Metallica’s Master of Puppets in the finale episode, the actor, in particular, had everyone talking about it.

The actor recently joined Metallica backstage at Lollapalooza after earning accolades from them for it.

Metallica met up with the British actor, whose metalhead character Eddie Munson has sparked significant interest in the band’s 1986 classic Master of Puppets during season four of the Netflix sci-fi series, in a video that was posted by Netflix hours before the band took the stage at the music festival.

Metallica vocalist James Hetfield discussed being a fan of the program with Quinn in the video, adding, “I really like [Stranger Things]. have been since the first season. It’s a connecting moment for my kids and me.

” Quinn also discussed the song with the band in regards to learning it for his performance in the play, saying, “For two years, I just listened to it. I feel incredibly connected to all of you.”

Advertisement

Quinn’s participation in a jam session with the band to the same song was also seen in the video. Along with guitarist Kirk Hammett, bassist James Hetfield, and drummer Lars Ulrich, Joseph was seen performing the powerful track.

Ulrich added, “We’d want to make an announcement: Metallica is now a five-piece, gentlemen,” in good fun. Hammett allegedly told the Stranger Things actor, “You’re hired,” after being pleased by his guitar playing.