Kanye West is back on Instagram

Kanye West, a US rapper, returned to Instagram on Friday

Kanye uploaded a post after being barred from doing so in March for breaching the social network’s harassment policy.

The Donda musician turned to Instagram and published an image of Gap Executive Bob Martin, revealing his Yeezy and Gap collaboration.

He said in the caption,

“On my moms birthday I was able for the first time to sit in on a Gap call with Bob Martin, Bob Fisher and other leads of the company. Bob Martin was one of the most inspiring people I’ve heard speak in business.”

This is Kanye West’s second post after his account was suspended for 24 hours in March for breaching the social network’s harassment policy during his bitter divorce from reality star Kim Kardashian.

According to an Instagram spokeswoman, West was barred from posting, commenting, or sending direct messages on the social network for 24 hours.

It has also erased items from his account, without specifying what, for breaking hate speech, bullying, and harassment policies.