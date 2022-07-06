Karan Johar says he loves Vicky-Katrina and Ranbir-Alia. Karan’s Coffee

Karan Johar a day before Koffee With Karan Season 7 premieres.

He revealed his favourite love stories: Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt.

Called himself matchmaker Sima Taparia.

Karan will direct Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani early next year. Like Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, we asked him which couple’s ‘prem kahani’ is his favourite. Karan disclosed his favourite Jodi and called himself matchmaker Sima Taparia.

Karan Johar stated, “I love the Vicky-Katrina romance. I love that it came out of nowhere and it was beautiful and it started on this couch. I like that romance. I also love the Ranbir-Alia romance because that also started from the couch. Taking full credit, I’ve become Sima Taparia.”

The Koffee With Karan couch

For the uninitiated, Katrina first admitted on KWK that she may look fine with Vicky, to which the actor humorously fainted. Since then, the couple’s relationship has grown from strength to strength, and they want to marry in December 2021.

Alia Bhatt admitted on Koffee With Karan several times that Ranbir Kapoor was her celebrity obsession. The couple began dating about five years ago and married in April of this year. In addition, the couple is expecting their first child later this year.

Season 7 of Koffee With Karan will premiere on Disney+Hotstar on July 7th.

