Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Karan Malhotra says Ranbir and Rishi Kapoor share same acting culture
Karan Malhotra says Ranbir and Rishi Kapoor share same acting culture

Karan Malhotra says Ranbir and Rishi Kapoor share same acting culture

Articles
Advertisement
Karan Malhotra says Ranbir and Rishi Kapoor share same acting culture

Karan Malhotra has directed both Ranbir Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor in Agneepath, Courtesy (Google).

Advertisement
  • Karan Malhotra has directed both Ranbir Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor in Agneepath.
  • The father-son duo’s personalities are very different, according to the filmmaker.
  • However, one thing they have in common is that they completely surrender to the director’s vision.
Advertisement

Karan Malhotra has had the good fortune of not only directing Ranbir Kapoor in Shamshera but also the actor’s late father, Rishi Kapoor, in Agneepath. In an interview with the media, the director discussed the father-son duo’s similarities and differences, as well as how fortunate he has been to work with both of them.

Karan Malhotra stated about their personalities, “I think their culture of acting is very similar. But their personalities on set are on totally different tangents. It’s like the North Pole and South Pole.

He went on to explain their differences, saying“Chintu uncle was a very flamboyant, loud, out-there and confrontational person. Ranbir is the complete opposite of that. Ranbir is happy-go-lucky. He does his masti quietly. He’s happy with himself as well as indifferent.”  However, one thing that the father-son duo has in common is that they completely surrender to the filmmaker’s vision, according to Malhotra.

At times they gave me even more than what I expected. They never worked for themselves. There could have been so much drama on set because both were such big stars. But they were professional and they worked for the film.

The film Shamshera, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, and Sanjay Dutt, will be released on July 22, 2022.

Check out the post below:

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Shamshera (@shamsheramovie)

Also Read

Mauritius: Ranbir Kapoor wows his fan as he clicks selfies with him
Mauritius: Ranbir Kapoor wows his fan as he clicks selfies with him

Ranbir will star in Luv Ranjan's untitled film opposite Shraddha Kapoor. In...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Maira Khan’s adorable new latest Pictures
Maira Khan’s adorable new latest Pictures
Amitabh Bachchan enquired about Raju's health 'every single day, says Antara Srivastav
Amitabh Bachchan enquired about Raju's health 'every single day, says Antara Srivastav
Shaan Shahid's daughter Bahishtt's wedding Photos
Shaan Shahid's daughter Bahishtt's wedding Photos
Jeremy Renner's 'Mayor of Kingstown' premieres amid his recovery
Jeremy Renner's 'Mayor of Kingstown' premieres amid his recovery
Ali Zafar shares unseen pictures with his beautiful family
Ali Zafar shares unseen pictures with his beautiful family
Pakistani child star Alishba Yasin got married
Pakistani child star Alishba Yasin got married
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story