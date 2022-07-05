Karan Malhotra says Ranbir and Rishi Kapoor share same acting culture

Karan Malhotra has directed both Ranbir Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor in Agneepath.

The father-son duo’s personalities are very different, according to the filmmaker.

However, one thing they have in common is that they completely surrender to the director’s vision.

Karan Malhotra has had the good fortune of not only directing Ranbir Kapoor in Shamshera but also the actor’s late father, Rishi Kapoor, in Agneepath. In an interview with the media, the director discussed the father-son duo’s similarities and differences, as well as how fortunate he has been to work with both of them.

Karan Malhotra stated about their personalities, “I think their culture of acting is very similar. But their personalities on set are on totally different tangents. It’s like the North Pole and South Pole.“

He went on to explain their differences, saying“Chintu uncle was a very flamboyant, loud, out-there and confrontational person. Ranbir is the complete opposite of that. Ranbir is happy-go-lucky. He does his masti quietly. He’s happy with himself as well as indifferent.” However, one thing that the father-son duo has in common is that they completely surrender to the filmmaker’s vision, according to Malhotra.

“At times they gave me even more than what I expected. They never worked for themselves. There could have been so much drama on set because both were such big stars. But they were professional and they worked for the film.“

The film Shamshera, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, and Sanjay Dutt, will be released on July 22, 2022.

