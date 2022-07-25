Kartik Aaryan takes indirect jibe at Koffee With Karan

Kartik Aaryan reveals he would never do ‘bad mouth and spread rumours’ in relationship

Kartik Aaryan is currently riding high on the success of his latest release Bhool Bhulaiyaaa 2.

He was alluding to the most recent episode of Koffee With Karan, which starred Sara Ali Khan and Jahnvi Kapoor.

Kartik Aaryan, who is currently riding high on the success of his latest release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, is on the peak of his popularity.

Advertisement

Kartik Aaryan is capturing people’s hearts all around the world with his handsome appearance, exceptional acting abilities, or flawless dance movements.

He has a sizable fan base outside of the camera and captivates spectators on film with his trademark speeches.

Kartik Aaryan has once again shown that he has a terrific sense of humour in real life, which is a lesser-known truth.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Kartik was asked about one thing he is extremely proud of. To which, the actor replied, “That I’m popular among rapid-fire shows” and well, we say it is truly interesting an answer, isn’t it?

Also Read Iulia Vantur: Salman Khan celebrates rumored GF’s birthday Salman Khan's rumored woman love Iulia Vantur. Turned a year savvier on...

He was alluding to the most recent episode of season 7 of Koffee With Karan, which starred Sara Ali Khan and Jahnvi Kapoor.

Advertisement

In the second episode of Koffee With Karan season 7, Sara and Janhvi Kapoor were featured, and she poked jabs at her ex, most likely Kartik.

When Karan asked Sara Ali Khan why her ex is her ex, she said, “Because he’s everybody’s ex.” In the same episode, Karan had stated that Kartik and Sara dated each other.

In terms of work, Kartik is now filming his forthcoming movie Shehzada for his career. The film is a remake of the 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which also has Kriti Sanon in the lead role and is directed by Rohit Dhawan.

Also Read Vicky Kaushal snapped subsequent to watching Ranbir Kapoor’s movie Everyone is focused on Ranbir Kapoor as his film Shamshera. This film...

Alongside Alaya F., he will also star in “Freddy,” a romantic thriller directed by Shashanka Ghosh. In addition, Kartik has “Satyanarayan Ki Katha” in his repertoire. The movie will be made under the auspices of Namah Pictures and Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Kartik and Hansal Mehta will work together on the social drama “Captain India.”