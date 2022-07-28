Kartik Aaryan wraps up last leg of Shehzada shoot in Haryana

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has minted over 230 crores worldwide at the box office alone.

Kartik Aaryan is currently the most bankable star of Bollywood. He is running high on the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 as the film has minted over 230 crores worldwide at the box office alone.

In addition, the movie has been quite popular on the OTT platform. Even the recently released Shamshera from Ranbir Kapoor was unable to surpass Aaryan’s record. The ailing exhibition industry, which was struggling following the pandemic, has gained new life thanks to the popularity of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Kartik has completed the last schedule for the movie Shehzada, which he will next appear in following the enormous success of his most recent flick.

Kartik posted a video of the Haryana residents applauding him as he approached them and shook their hands on his Instagram page. Kartik appears pleased with the feedback he received from his followers.

Sharing the video, the Luka Chuppi actor wrote: “Thank u Haryana for giving so much love to #Shehzada #EndOfSchedule.” Meanwhile, during a recent interaction with Bollywood Hungama, Kartik Aaryan was asked to describe Shehzada, and the actor quickly added that “it can break Bhool Bhualiyaa 2 records… it is much better.” The actor further stated that Shehzada can cross the 200-crore benchmark. “I don’t want to sound over-confident, so fingers crossed.”

The Telugu hit Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which was produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Allu Arvind, S Radha Krishna, and Aman Gill, was translated into Hindi as Shehzada. Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, and Kriti Sanon all play major roles in the Rohit Dhawan-directed film. Ronit Roy is another well-known performer that was brought on for Shehzada. After Luka Chuppi, the film is Kartik and Kriti’s second collaboration.

In addition to Shehzada, Kartik will co-star with Alaya F in Shashanka Ghosh’s romantic thriller movie “Freddy.” In addition, Kartik has “Satyanarayan Ki Katha” in his repertoire.

The movie will be made under the auspices of Namah Pictures and Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Kartik and Hansal Mehta will work together on the social drama “Captain India.”