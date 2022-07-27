Kate Ferdinand ‘heartbroken’ over loss of unborn child with husband Rio

Kate Ferdinand has revealed she is pregnant with her second child.

The news was posted on Instagram by the former reality TV star.

She is already a mother to 20-month-old Cree with ex-footballer husband Rio Ferdinand.

Kate Ferdinand has revealed she is “devastated and heartbroken” to have lost her unborn second child with husband Rio just twelve weeks into pregnancy.

The news was posted on Wednesday with her Instagram followers by the former reality TV star, who is already a mother to 20-month-old Cree with England, Manchester United, and West Ham legend Rio Ferdinand.

Alongside a black and white photo of her legs resting on the edge of a hospital bed, Ferdinand, 31, wrote: “The last time I was in this hospital I was having Cree, but this time it was because our baby had no heartbeat in our 12 week scan and I had to have surgery.

“We were so excited & planning a space for our new baby in our family, we just couldn’t wait to share our news with you all, but unfortunately sometimes life just doesn’t go as we plan.

So much to say, but somehow I can't find the words. Absolutely devastated & heartbroken …but couldn't be more grateful for the hugs I got from my big(er) babies coming through the door when we arrived home.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Ferdinand (@xkateferdinand)

Ferdinand, who rose to fame as a result of the ITV reality series The Only Way is Essex, wed husband Rio, 43, in September 2019. The couple also has a son together, Cree, who was born in December 2020.

Former football player from Peckham Additionally, Rio has three kids from his previous union with Rebecca Ellison, who passed away from breast cancer in 2015.

Ferdinand wrote about her “difficult” experience having an emergency c-section on Instagram at the moment her kid was born.

She admitted to being completely exhausted after an emergency c-section and a somewhat difficult birth to her 1.4 million followers.

“The happiness has been overwhelming but so have the tears and emotions, I’ve felt like I can’t do what I’m meant to be doing with Cree as I haven’t been able to change or feed him consistently which has had me feeling all types of guilt, for Cree, Rio & that I can’t be doing what I normally do for the kids.

“It’s a whirlwind I just wasn’t expecting … but at the same time the most perfect whirlwind.”